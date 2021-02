The Chief Executive Officer of UCB Stock Brokerage Limited







(From Left to Right) The Chief Executive Officer of UCB Stock Brokerage Limited Mohammad Rahmat Pasha, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, Land Minister, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and UCB Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, pose for photograph on the inauguration of a four-day road-show in Dubai on Tuesday.