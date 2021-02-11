Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KY Steel Mills CEO allegedly laundered over Tk 600 cr

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

KY Steel Mills Ltd, a subsidiary of KDS Group alleged that its chief executive officer (CEO) Monir Hossain has laundered over Tk 600 crore from the company business leaving it in dire situation and sending jobs of around 30,000 workers to uncertainty.
At a press briefing KDS Group lawyer Ahsanul Haque Hena in the city on Wednesday said Monir now in jail has laundered the money using fake expenditure bills, documents, travel cost and other financial irregularities over the years.
He became CEO of the company in 2007 and soon became the signature officer to authorize financial transaction. In the process he siphoned the money to make huge black illegal wealth. When he became the CEO of the company, its outstanding loan was Tk 300 crore; now it stands at Tk 1000 crore.
 The company has so far lodged 26 suits against him; Hena said adding that they fear he may leave the country if bail is granted. The company wants recovery of its fund and the legal procedure to complete to punish him.
Hena said his many financial irregularities include credit card forgery, patronizing family business using the name of KY Steel Mills. He also misused the CSR fund of the company.
After realizing the financial irregularities, the company has terminated the accused and cases were lodged however belated to procure all documents related to his financial scam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi IPO market set for bumper on lockdown savings
Air Canada suspends US, int’l routes, and lays off 1,500
‘Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore’
India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection
EU seeks to delay application of post-Brexit trade deal
S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft