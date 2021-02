WHO expert slams US pandemic intel as curbs tightened in Europe

WUHAN, Feb 10: A WHO expert sent to China to probe the coronavirus hit out at US intelligence on Covid-19 as his team headed home with few answers about the origin of a pandemic that was forcing more clampdowns in some of the hardest-hit parts of the world.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was set to seek an extension of strict virus curbs, as the European Commission chief addressed the stumbling vaccination rollout on the continent -- which accounts for a third of the 2.3 million Covid-19 deaths worldwide.

The coronavirus has infected close to 107 million people, devastating the global economy, and questions over the handling of the initial outbreak in central China have sparked an intense diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing.

The WHO mission to the ground zero city of Wuhan wrapped up Tuesday without any concrete answers, with Washington again expressing scepticism about China's transparency and cooperation.

But WHO team member Peter Daszak tweeted: "Please don't rely too much on US intel: increasingly disengaged under Trump & frankly wrong on many aspects."

He said they worked "flat out under the most politically charged environment possible".

China had repeatedly delayed the WHO trip, and bristled at accusations of a lack of transparency.

Beijing warned Washington not to "politicise" the mission after the White House demanded a "robust" probe.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the United States supports the investigation.

But when asked if China had fully cooperated with the WHO, he said: "The jury's still out."

The WHO team did not identify which animal transferred the coronavirus to humans, but said there was no indication it was circulating in Wuhan before December 2019, when the first official cases were recorded.

WHO expert Peter Ben Embarek also scotched the controversial theory that the virus may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the continent's race to manufacture vaccines must accelerate to catch up with scientific breakthroughs and outpace emerging variants, but defended the bloc's overall strategy.

"We underestimated the difficulty related to mass production," she told the European Parliament in Brussels.

"Normally, it takes five to 10 years to produce a new vaccine. We did it in 10 months. This is a huge scientific success, and we should be rightly proud -- but in a way, science has outstripped industry."

Vaccine supply issues have already caused a diplomatic row after AstraZeneca said it would not be able to immediately ship the doses it promised to Britain and the EU.

At the same time, the volume of infections across the continent is adding to the pressure on its leadership.

A stricter lockdown will be imposed in Greece from Thursday -- in particular in the Athens region -- as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned that his country was facing a third Covid-19 wave.

Wary of infection numbers exploding again, Merkel will seek to extend strict curbs until at least March 14, according to a draft text seen by AFP, as fatigue grows with the partial lockdown in Europe's top economy. -AFP