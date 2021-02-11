Video
HC appoints six amici curiae for opinion on  writ against Al Jazeera

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday questioned the maintainability of a writ
petition that sought ban on the broadcast of Al Jazeera television and engaged six Supreme Court lawyers to hear expert opinions on whether it could be banned or blocked in the country.
On Monday the writ was filed with the HC seeking its directive on the government to ban broadcast of Al Jazeera Television in Bangladesh and to remove the contents of its documentary from the digital platforms.
Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news channel broadcast a documentary titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' on February 1.
The court requested the six senior lawyers as amici curiae (friends of the court) to give their opinion by February 15.
Among the legal experts, Abdul Matin Khasru was former law minister, AJ Mohammad Ali and Fida M Kamal were former Attorneys General, others are senior lawyer Kamal Ul Alam, Prabir Neogi and Shahdeen Malik.
During the hearing, the court asked the writ petitioner Md Anamul Kabir Emon why he has been personally aggrieved by the documentary whether this court can direct the government to stop broadcasting of an international TV channel.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order as the writ petitioner could not satisfy the court on its maintainability.
The court also adjourned the hearing on the matter until February 15.  The bench questioned over a point the writ petitioner did not serve any notice to the government prior to submitting it with the HC.
During the hearing, Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah said, "Crores of viewers have already watched the documentary. Now, removing or not removing the contents of the documentary from the digital platforms is the same."
The Judge, however, said it is true that the sentiment of the nation has been hurt as the images of the President, Prime Minister and Army Chief have been tarnished due to the Al Jazeera report.
Petitioner Md Anamul Kabir Emon told the court that the Al Jazeera documentary has damaged the image of Bangladesh at home and abroad and hurt the sovereignty of Bangladesh.
Contents of the report are not authentic, he said, adding that Al Jazeera had earlier broadcast reports damaging the image of Bangladesh but no action was taken against the people who are involved in doing these.
BTRC's lawyer Khandker Reza-E Raquib told the HC bench that BTRC cannot stop broadcasting Al Jazeera in Bangladesh even if the HC orders so.
The BTRC can issue notice to the authorities concerned to remove the contents of the Al Jazeera report from the social media, he added.
Deputy Attorney General Nawroz Md Russel Chowdhury told the HC that BTRC should have removed the contents of the Al Jazeera report from online platforms.
Al Jazeera may broadcast more such derogatory reports in future, he added.
On February 1, the Al Jazeera broadcast a documentary titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men.'
Later, the government dismissed the report, terming it 'false and defamatory' and a desperate 'smear campaign.'


