HC asks EC to recount Pabna municipal poll votes

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to

recount the votes of Pabna municipality elections held on January 30.

The court, however, imposed an injunction on the publication of polls gazette.

In response to a writ petitions, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah delivered the verdict after disposing of a rule issued by the same bench earlier.

Lawyer Dr Shahdeen Malik and Nahid Sultana Juthi argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Rasel Chowdhury represented the State during the hearing in the court.

On January 30, Awami Leage-rebel candidate Sarif Uddin Prodhan won the municipality election in Pabna. He defeated AL-nominated candidate Ali Murtuza Bishwas Sony by 122 votes.

In the election, Sarif bagged 27,969 votes while Sony got 27,847 votes.

Later, defeated Sony filed a writ petition with the HC seeking recount of the votes of Pabna municipality and prayed to it to impose an injunction on the publication of election result gazette.

Following the writ petition, the HC issued a rule in this regard.







