

Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dead

He passed away in Dubai on Wednesday, according to his family.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have mourned the businessman.

Zainul left his footprint in several sectors, such as

banking and insurance, power, economic zones, aviation, housing, healthcare and education, with the activities of Sikder Group.

The companies under the group include Power Pack Ports, Power Pack Economic Zone, Sikder Insurance, Power Pack Holdings, Sikder Real Estate and Multiplex Holdings.

He established several medical colleges as well as universities. English daily the Bangladesh Post is a publication of Sikder Group.

Zainul's sons Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder are directors of the group while his daughter Parveen Haque Sikder is an MP from the seats reserved for women.

-bdnews24.com







