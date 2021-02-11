Video
Home Front Page

BNP condemns move to strip Zia of Bir Uttam award

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The BNP has condemned and staged a rally protesting against the cancellation of former military ruler and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award 'Bir Uttam'.
Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) at its 72nd meeting on Tuesday has decided to cancel Ziaur Rahman's award, citing "Violation of the Constitution, aiding and abetting the self-confessed murderers of Bangabandhu and their appointment to important posts."
Protesting the decision on Wednesday BNP Secteraty General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Jamuka decision is completely politically vindictive. Whoever has taken this decision is not respectful of the country's Liberation War," he added.
Fakhrul Islam, who is undergoing treatment in Singapore, condemned the decision over telephone and said, "The ruling party is trying to divert the attention of the people from their misdeeds and all corruption involving them in recent times."
"Mentioning that Zia was a sector commander of the Liberation War" Fakhrul said, "There are many written records of this by Bangladeshi     and foreign authors. He got the gallantry award as a war hero, and the government of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave him this title after independence," he added.
A meeting of Jamuka chaired by Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque also decided to cancel the state awards of Bangabandhu's self-confessed murderers Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury and Mosleh Uddin.
Besides, a protest procession led by BNP senior joint secretary general Adv Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed was taken out from the BNP central office in Paltan.
Rizvi said that the decision of the National Liberation War Council (Jamuka) to snatch the title of Ziaur Rahman at the instigation of the government was taken on the orders of Sheikh Hasina. With this decision, the government is trying to push the country towards a civil war. The 'funeral' of this government will be completed very soon.
"Lying and slandering are the only way for the Awami League to earn a living. If Ziaur Rahman's title is taken away, the nationalist forces including the activists of BNP will rush to the streets like a tsunami and resist the evil move. '


