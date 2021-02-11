Covid-19: 10 die, 388 infected in 24 hours

The country saw 10 more deaths from the Covid-19 in the last 24 hour till 8:00am on Wednesday taking the death toll from the virus to 8,239, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours, 388 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,39,153.

The infection rate was 2.59 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.53 percent, it added.

Among the latest day's victims, 7 were men and 3

were women.

Moreover, 6 of them hailed from Dhaka, 2 from Mymensingh and one each from Chattogram and Rangpur divisions.

All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, 14,999 samples were tested in 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,792,241 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 717 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 485,290 with an 90.01% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.









