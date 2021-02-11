Road accidents claim 16 lives, leave 25 injured in 4 districts



Locals gather in front of a wrecked bus which collided head-on with a truck in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj upazila on Wednesday.

Our Jhenidah Correspondent reports at least ten people were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenidah district on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheikh Mamunur Rashid, station officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence office in Kaliganj, said the number of deaths may increase. Of the deceased, two were identified as Reshma Khatun, 25, of Chuadanga Sadar, and Uzzal Hossain, 48, of Magura. The identity of the others could not be known immediately.

Witnesses said a Kushtia-bound bus overturned after colliding with a truck near Amjad Ali Filling Station at Barobazar area around 3:30pm, leaving nine people dead on the spot.

Mamunur Rashid confirmed the recovery of nine bodies from the spot. Another person, aged around 25, died at a local clinic after he and other injured were taken to different hospitals, the official added.

Police said traffic on both sides of Jhenidah-Jashore road was suspended for one-and-a-half hours after the accident. Jhenidah DC Saroj Kumar Nath visited the spot.

Our Cox's Bazar correspondent added that a minibus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday morning that left four members of a family dead.

The deceased were identified as Salamat Ullah, 60, his son Nazrul Islam, 28, Nazrul's 10-month-old daughter Mariyam and two-year-old daughter Sohana.

Injured are being taken out from the bus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Wounded Sohana succumbed to her injuries at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, Whykong police outpost in-charge Nur-e-Alam confirmed.

Our Lalmonirhat correspondent writes a 12-year-old school student was killed and two people were injured when a sand-carrying truck hit a rickshaw on Lalmonirhat-Mogholhat Road in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nuri Khatun, daughter of Nazir Hossain of Marichbari village in Aditmari upazila.

Nuri's grandfather Abdur Rashid and the rickshaw-puller Habibar Rahman were seriously injured in the accident that happened in Durakuti Vatapora area. The injured were rescued and admitted to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital.

Police seized the truck and brought it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station, officer-in-charge of the police station Shah Alam confirmed. The accident happened due to reckless driving of the truck, the OC and locals said.

Our Pabna Correspondent adds a truck rammed into a motorcycle at Sadar upazila in Pabna district on Wednesday morning, leaving the biker dead.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam, 35, son of Amirul Islam, a resident of Tikuri village under Dapunia union in the upazila.

Hemayetpur police outpost in-charge Solaiman said a truck hit the motorcycle at Dapunia Bazar on the the Pabna-Ishwardi road at about 7:30 am, leaving its driver Kamrul dead on the spot and pillion rider Bipul critically injured. The injured was rushed to Pabna General Hospital, he added.







