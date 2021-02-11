Video
15,000 students apply for review of HSC results

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Shaikh Shahrukh

Candidates of the HSC and equivalent examinations were granted auto pass by cancelling both the examinations in 2020 to prevent the transmission of corona infection.  
The results have been given by special evaluation based on the average results of JSC and SSC and equivalent examinations. All the candidates passed the exam where 1.61 lakh students got GPA-5.  Even then, about 15,000 students were not satisfied with the result. They have applied to the Board of Education for a review of their results.
HSC and equivalent results were released on January 30 in 2021. The boards gave the candidates an opportunity to review their results from January 31 to February 6.
According to the information received from different boards on Saturday, at least 14,792 students have reviewed the results. Most of them are of the science group.
Dhaka Board of Education has received the highest number of review applications.
However, it has not been announced yet when the results     of the review will be released.
Meanwhile, 396 students did not get GPA-5 in HSC even though they got GPA-5 in Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.  
The education boards will explain in writing why these students did not get GPA. Those who have applied to the board are being informed in writing.
In the HSC result published on January 30 some 17,043 students got GPA-5 in HSC who did not get GPA-5 in JSC and SSC examinations.   
On the other hand, 396 students who secured GPA-5 in JSC and SSC exams did not get GPA-5 in HSC.
HSC and equivalent examinations were supposed to start on April 1 last year. Some 1,308,036 students from 11 education boards were supposed to take part in this examination.





