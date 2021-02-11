Video
Observation of the court

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

Judge Majibur Rahman in his observation in the 53-page judgement in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case said, 'Those who kill people for publishing books are the enemies of society and State.'
As part of 'Jehad,' Ansar Al Islam had targeted to kill bloggers, writers and publishers and to stop expressing opinions and to destroy the democratic and non-communal character of the State.
They (militants) created apprehension in the minds of the  people and impeded public safety.
Being members of Ansar Al Islam, all the accused participated in the Dipan murder spontaneously. So justice will be ensured by giving death sentences to all the accused.
And this will be an exemplary punishment.


