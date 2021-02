A boy showing a large fish in the 150-year traditional





A boy showing a large fish in the 150-year traditional "Poradaho Mela" held in the presence of thousands of people at Golabari area under Gabtoli upazila in Bogra district on Wednesday. Large fish such as Baghair, Katla, Silver Carp, Kalbaush, Boal, Ruhi and other fish were the main attraction at the mela. PHOTO: OBSERVER