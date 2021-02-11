

Eight Ansar Al Islam men to die for killing Dipan

Besides this, the Tribunal fined each convict Tk 50,000.

Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka on Wednesday delivered the verdict in presence of the six militants in a crowded courtroom.

The other death row convicts are Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, 24, Abdus Sabur alias Samad alias Sujon alias Raju, 23, Khairul Islam Jamil alias Fahim alias Jishan, 24, Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubaer alias Jabed, 27, Abu Siddiq Sohel alias Sajid, 34, Mozammel Hussain alias Saimon, 25 and Akram Hossein alias Hasib, 28.

Of them, Maj (sacked) Zia and Akram are still absconding, while the rest are in jail.

Six arrested militants were produced before the court wearing blue bullet proof jackets and helmets before the court.

The court read out the significant parts of 53-page judgement at noon in presence of the six convicts.

In its 53-page judgment, the court further said the convicts had planned to kill Dipan as he published the book of writer-blogger Avijit Roy, who was murdered on Dhaka University campus on February 26 in 2015.

On January 24, the Tribunal fixed Wednesday

after hearing the arguments of both prosecution and the defence sides.

The Tribunal on October 13 in 2019, framed charges against eight members of the banned militant outfit, Ansar Al Islam, previously known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) including sacked Maj Ziaul Haque, in the case.

On November 15 in 2018, Investigation Officer and detective branch Assistant Commissioner Fazlur Rahman submitted the charge sheet against the eight members of Ansar Al Islam.

Of the eight, six already have given confessional statements in the case.

Jagriti Prokashani publisher Dipon was hacked to death at his Aziz Super Market office on October 31 in 2015.

He is the son of Dhaka University teacher Prof Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq.

His wife Razia Rahman filed the case on November 2 that year with Shahbagh Police Station.

The Tribunal recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses including complainant of the case.

After the verdict, the complainant of the case also Dipan's widow Razia Rahman told this correspondent in the court premises that she was satisfied with the judgement.

Defence lawyers Adv Khairul Islam Liton and Adv Md Nazrul Islam said they would file an appeal against the verdict.

Lawyer Liton opined, "The verdict is incorrect. It is biased. We will move the High Court with an appeal."

State prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir said, "The court observed that the accused in the case targeted and murdered bloggers, writers and publishers to disrupt public safety by silencing people's voices and creating panic in their minds."

"The aim of all this is to hamper people's freedom of expression and to destroy the democratic and secular nature of the State."







