75 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 10: A total of 75 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Wednesday noon after testing 1,631 samples at eight Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 60 are from Chattogram city and 15 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 33,631 and among the total infected persons, 26,304 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7349 are residents of different upazilas of the district. -BSS



