Methosur hosts season introduction event for children

Methosur, a welfare organisation for children hosted an event to introduce the rainy season to children at Halaluki Haor in Moulovibazar recently.

Presided over by the president of Methosur Anjay Sarkar, season celebration committee of the platform organised the programme on Friday, says a release.

Methosur’s secretary Biman Talukder conducted the event while Associate Professor at Bangla Department of Sylhet MC College Sunil Indu spoke.

Poet Nipu Mallick, president of Haor Par er Dhamail (HaPaDha) Bangladesh Binay Bhushan Talukder, theatre activist Pralay De, Poet Mekdad Megh, Gangur secretary Asim Sarkar, Lecturer Ansar, journalist Ashraf were present among others.

Later songs were performed by Baul Bashir Uddin, Baul Lal Shah, Methosur editor Biman Talukder, Mekdad Megh, Deepali Talukder, Aditi Roy Barman, Devyani Sarkar Maun and Biprajit.





