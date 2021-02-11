Video
Workshop on ‘Online Exam Management’ held at DU

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
DU Correspondent

A workshop titled "Online Exam Management (In course, Mid-Term and Tutorial)" was held for the teachers of Dhaka University.
Director of Dhaka University Centre of Excellence in Teaching & Learning (CoETL, DU) organized the workshop on Tuesday, with its Director Dr.  Sabita Rezwana Rahman in the chair, said a press release on Wednesday.
Director of DU ICT Cell Dr. Muhammad Asif Hossain Khan, Director of Institute of Information Technology (IIT) Dr. Mohammed Shafiul Alam Khan, Assistant Professor of IIT Dr. Ahmedul Kabir and Assistant Professor of IIT Mr. Md. Saeed Siddik contributed to the training program as resource persons.


