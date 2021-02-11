Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Child burned to death in Gazipur fire

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Feb 10: A minor boy was burned to death in a fire which broke out at a colony in Kaliakoir upazila on Wednesday morning.
The deceased is Ismail, a one-year-old son of Badal Mia of Gaibandha district.
The fire broke out at the colony of one Rezaul Karim around 7:30am and spread soon, said Asad Saifullah, assistant sub-inspector of Kaliakoir Police Station.
On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after two hours of frantic efforts.
Later, the fire service men recovered the charred body of the child from his house which was put under lock and key from outside.
Eighteen houses were gutted in the fire.
Lokman Hossain, chairman of Mouchak Union Parishad, said local administration has provided Tk 2,000 to the affected families each and Tk 20,000 to the family of Ismail.
However, it is still not clear what caused the fire. Police said the fire might have originated from gas cylinder.
Earlier, four people were killed in a fire at a colony in the area last month.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child burned to death in Gazipur fire
Webinar on Bangabandhu at EWU
CUET Student unit of Industrial Engineering and Operations Management
Bangladesh’s Blue Economy Cell falters, no progress in 4 yrs
Seven brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Saidpur
NU to award gold medal among 30 best students
Death anniv
Mask making helps the country’s rural women earn livelihood


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft