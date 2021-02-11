Video
Webinar on Bangabandhu at EWU

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Observer Desk

Social Relations Department of East West University (EWU) organized a webinar titled 'Bangabandhu: Visionary and Charismatic Leader' on Wednesday to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Chairperson of Social Relations Department Prof Dr Md Mobarak Hossain Khan chaired the event while Dr EWU Center for Research and Training chief Rafiqul Huda Chaudhury was present as chief guest.
Bangabandhu Chair of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) also DU former Professor Dr Syed Anwar Husain was the distinguished speaker of the webinar while Dr Nurul Huda Abul Monsur, chairman of DU History Department was present.





