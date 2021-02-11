Seven brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Saidpur

RANGPUR, Feb 10: A mobile court on Wednesday fined seven brick kilns TK 39 lakh in Saidpur upazila of Nilphamari district for running those without licenses.

The Department of Environment (DoE) with assistance of the local administration, police, Rapid Action battalion (RAB)-13 and Fire Service and Civil Defense conducted the mobile court in the seven brick kilns in Kamarpukur union of the district.

Executive Magistrate of the Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of DoE from its Dhaka headquarters Rozina Akhter led the drives and imposed a total of TK 39 lakh penalty on the owners of the brick kilns.

The seven penalized brick kiln owners are Selina Begum of Messer's MBC Bricks, Zobaydul Islam of Messer's DBL Bricks, Abdur Razzaque of Messer's MHE Bricks, Nur Uddin of Messer's CN Bricks, Zikrul Haque of Messer's MJH Bricks, Mozammel Haque of Messer's Three Star Bricks and Abdul Mazid of Messer's AB Bricks.

During the daylong drives, the court also partially dismantled the seven illegal brick kilns and ordered the owners to fully clear those places at their own costs.

During the raids, Executive Magistrate Rozina Akhter said such operations against illegal brick kilns in the district would be continued in all eight upazilas of Rangpur district.

Deputy Director of the DoE at its Rangpur divisional office Mejbabul Alam said the operations would be carried out in all illegal brickfields as per the court order.

