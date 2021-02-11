Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 6:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Now Dhaka-Male ties get a boost

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Now Dhaka-Male ties get a boost

Now Dhaka-Male ties get a boost

The year 2021 appears to be a remarkable year for Bangladesh, boosting diplomatic ties with a number of countries. Following, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Vietnam now Dhaka-Male ties got a boost.

Visiting Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday said, The Maldives will recruit workers from Bangladesh by creating a solid framework under an agreement. Within the framework, The Maldives is all set to focus on regularising undocumented Bangladeshi workers to ensure their basic rights in that country. Unquestionably, it is a positive development for our illegal migrant workers in the Maldives.

According to the Maldivian foreign ministry, currently, there are about 150,000 Bangladeshi workers in the Maldives and over 60,000 of them have become irregular.

However, on one hand unregistered migrant workers will get valid documents while on the other a new opportunity has been offered to recruit Bangladeshi workers by the Maldives government.

It is right on this point where we would say, Bangladesh must make the best out of this opportunity by sending skilled and semi-skilled workers instead of just blue-collar employees. Reportedly, the new framework will include provisions for taking more doctors, teachers, and skilled manpower for other sectors in the Maldives in addition to the existing Bangladeshi workforce in the country.

Another M o U (Memorandaum of Understanding) has been inked on cooperation between the Foreign Service Institute of the Maldives and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh over the training development of Foreign Service officers of the two countries.

The Maldivian FM has also re-assured of his government's firm position beside Bangladesh - seeking accountability for acts of genocide committed on the Rohingya community in Myanmar.  On that note - the island nation has remained true to its commitment till this day.

However, our business community must also come forward to explore untapped avenues linked to trade and commerce. Through G-2-G and private partnerships, the two countries can also jointly work to enhance connectivity by sea and air.

One particular area where both countries must jointly work is on climate change.  Both countries are vulnerable and firsthand victims of global warming. Another potential area to explore is the tourism sector of The Maldives, and it is the largest economic sector there from which our hospitality industry can definitely benefit.   

In conclusion, with the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, scheduled to attend Mujib Borsho functions and our Independence Day next month, we expect both countries in cementing bi-lateral ties by initiating newer joint ventures.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Now Dhaka-Male ties get a boost
Cops cannot be captors
Bangladesh-Vietnam ties aim inclusiveness
Improve human resource, infrastructure to remain competitive
Price commission is a need of the hour
Ensure vaccination to rural people
Take firm stance on project delay, cost hike
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft