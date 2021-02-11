

Now Dhaka-Male ties get a boost



Visiting Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday said, The Maldives will recruit workers from Bangladesh by creating a solid framework under an agreement. Within the framework, The Maldives is all set to focus on regularising undocumented Bangladeshi workers to ensure their basic rights in that country. Unquestionably, it is a positive development for our illegal migrant workers in the Maldives.



According to the Maldivian foreign ministry, currently, there are about 150,000 Bangladeshi workers in the Maldives and over 60,000 of them have become irregular.



However, on one hand unregistered migrant workers will get valid documents while on the other a new opportunity has been offered to recruit Bangladeshi workers by the Maldives government.



It is right on this point where we would say, Bangladesh must make the best out of this opportunity by sending skilled and semi-skilled workers instead of just blue-collar employees. Reportedly, the new framework will include provisions for taking more doctors, teachers, and skilled manpower for other sectors in the Maldives in addition to the existing Bangladeshi workforce in the country.



Another M o U (Memorandaum of Understanding) has been inked on cooperation between the Foreign Service Institute of the Maldives and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh over the training development of Foreign Service officers of the two countries.



The Maldivian FM has also re-assured of his government's firm position beside Bangladesh - seeking accountability for acts of genocide committed on the Rohingya community in Myanmar. On that note - the island nation has remained true to its commitment till this day.



However, our business community must also come forward to explore untapped avenues linked to trade and commerce. Through G-2-G and private partnerships, the two countries can also jointly work to enhance connectivity by sea and air.



One particular area where both countries must jointly work is on climate change. Both countries are vulnerable and firsthand victims of global warming. Another potential area to explore is the tourism sector of The Maldives, and it is the largest economic sector there from which our hospitality industry can definitely benefit.



In conclusion, with the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, scheduled to attend Mujib Borsho functions and our Independence Day next month, we expect both countries in cementing bi-lateral ties by initiating newer joint ventures.

