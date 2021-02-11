Video
Letter To the Editor

Abstain children from mobile addiction

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021

Dear Sir
Try to play games that can develop your child's talent by not sitting next to you and playing online games. Now surely your mind is spinning, how can the game of learning to count without a toy or a paper pen sitting next to it happen again? Yes, of course. And that is very easy. For example; you can teach a child to count happily by sitting next to him with a few dates or peas in a pot.

Have fun and introduce your child to the alphabet. As a child, a child should be taught at least five flower names, fruit names, tree names and fish names without learning the names of online games.

However, it should be noted that the child should not be given extra pressure on his head to make him very talented. You can teach your child different brain boosting games considering his type of talent, ability and age. However, in order to strengthen the child's talent, mobile gaming cannot be addicted in any way. Learn to enrich the child's intellect, brain and intellect through technique.

Farhana Yasmin
Department of Sociology, Barisal University



