

Polypharmacy and the elderly patient



Like many his age, 70-year-old Mr Rahman had to live with a host of ailments. It included diabetes, numbness of the limbs, hypertension, tremors, mild osteoarthritis, gastritis and insomnia. On the surface, it seemed like he needed a dozen drugs a day to get well. But, perhaps not, had his doctors taken the time to go through the various prescriptions he had been given for each ailment, before prescribing their own set of pills.



There are scores of people who end up taking multiple drugs, some of them redundant and with harmful side effects, necessitating more drugs, which could work against one another. This phenomenon, known as polypharmacy, poses a huge challenge to the elderly, these days. First, it increases the risk of drug interaction and side effects. For instance, some anti-allergy pills make us feel drowsy. When taken by someone who is already on a sleeping tablet, it causes sedation.



Second, a huge pill burden can set the dice rolling for a host of other concerns such as mounting financial expenses, with the burden tempting some to discontinue treatment on seeing a temporary improvement. Being dependent on so many drugs might again make the patient stressed or depressed. And, of course, it could be confusing for an older person, especially, to remember which drug is to be taken before food and which one after food, which drug is to be taken as half a tablet and which one as a whole.



With the trend of many prescriptions, changing physicians for conceived better treatment. The phenomenon of polypharmacy is growing. This is partly because the concept of family physicians no longer exists. People seek specialists directly, based on the symptoms they perceive a neurologist for a headache, a gastroenterologist for stomach pain who may prescribe a list of drugs that might duplicate, interact, or work against those already being taken by the patient for other ailments.



If this patient could have come to one doctor for a consultation, the doctor could look for a way to reduce his pill burden. So while prescribing a drug regimen, drug for diabetes, single vitamin pill to take care of the neuropathy and other ailments, and a single pill with double drug combination to address both the blood pressure and the tremors. And rather than prescribing painkillers for his mild arthritis, could refer to a physiotherapist, and prescribed antacids for gastritis. Finally, a mild tranquillizer to address insomnia rather than a strong sedative could be added. Effectively, pill burden was brought down from 9-12 drugs per day to 4-5tablets per day.



When an elderly person comes with a problem, he must be considered as if he were under a special scanner. The disease can be age-related like cataract, constipation or pigmentation; it might have started in middle age and progressed (like arthritis and hypertension), or it might be a geriatric disease like dementia or incontinence. The physician must evaluate if it is an active or passive problem. A heart ailment has to be treated immediately, but mild arthritis need not be attacked by medicines immediately, not if there are other and more critical issues to be resolved. Once the active problem has been adequately tackled, the mild ones can be taken up. That is one way of reducing the pill burden at that point in time. It's important to look at the deeper cause, and not treat according to the symptoms alone. It needn't be a case of a pill for every ill'. A mild nutritional deficiency can be addressed with a diet change, while counselling and mediation can work wonders for troubled minds.



Don't seek a specialist straight away, for every illness. Consult your family physician first, or at least, a general physician who has been seeing you for a while and is familiar with your health condition. Request your physician to prescribe according to your budget, if possible. Don't try self-medication. Don't change physicians frequently. Since ageing affects the response to drugs, even children's medication has to be scrutinized. Parents have a big role to play.



Older persons react differently to medications than younger persons. Although absorption rates for most drugs don't change with age, ageing alters body fat and water composition: fat stores increase while total body water decreases. These changes can alter therapeutic drug levels, causing greater concentrations of water-soluble drugs and longer half-lives of fat-soluble drugs.



Also, because the liver metabolizes many drugs, such age-related changes as reduced hepatic blood flow and liver size alter drug clearance. Drug elimination also may be affected by age-related decreases in renal blood flow, kidney size, and glomerular filtration rates, as well as changes stemming from chronic diseases. Decrease serum albumin levels-common in older adults with chronic illnesses, malnutrition, or severe debilitation-can lead to higher drug blood levels.



Dietary supplements (such as vitamin and mineral supplements) and herbal preparations have become popular. A person may start taking these preparations after hearing about them from friends, family, or the media. Yet these preparations can interact with prescribed medications and lead to serious adverse effects. So be sure to ask the patient about all preparations-not just prescription drugs-he or she is taking.



Poor adherence to the medication regimens an ongoing problem among older adults. Although most patients are motivated to take their medications as prescribed, some may fail to comply due to lack of understanding, confusion, or simple forgetfulness. In other cases, prescribers may advise a patient to cut tablets in half to lower the dosage-but this task may be difficult or impossible for elderly patients with decreased vision or poor manual dexterity.



Also, some patients may attribute unpleasant symptoms to medication and, without consulting the prescriber, decrease the dosage or even stop taking the drug. Those with visual deficits may have difficulty reading the prescription label. Patients with financial problems or who live on fixed incomes may decide to take lower-than-prescribed dosages to extend their supply-or they may not fill a prescription at all.



The patients should be taught as every medication, including its name, appearance, purpose, and effects. Adverse effects and interactions of each medication, when to contact your physician. Individual drug-related problems which needs emergency care. Why taking medications exactly is important or not. To help patients manage their drugs, caution them to Avoid sharing medications, store medications in a secure, dry location away from sunlight, refrigerate medications if necessary, inform your physician beforehand about other drugs taking currently or earlier. Dispose of and discard old medications properly.



Reducing medication risks in older adults, the keys to reducing polypharmacy risks are right information, proper and careful instruction, and ways and means for the organization. Keep an accurate list of all medications, including generic and brand names, dosages, dosing frequency, and reason for taking the drug, keep a complete list of medical providers and their contact information.

Dr Zubair khaled Huq is Family Medicine, Gerontologist, and Public Health Specialist







