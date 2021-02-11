Plea to save the nature

Nature is the reason of human existence as it balances our ecosystem.

However, the greedy beast residing among us do not want to protect it rather destroy her recklessly. Have our conscience even told us to stop being harmful towards the nature? Day by day, we are showing our barbaric attitude towards nature which indeed will bring no good for us. The result is in front of us--global warming and climate change



Due to the increase of harmful gases in the air, the environment is being polluted. As a result, global warming is increasing day by day. At the same time, the climate of the world is changing. This environmental pollution is making it difficult for aquatic animals to stay in the water as they are not getting enough oxygen. The plants can't stay fresh. Forests are being destroyed by cutting off tress, and thus wild animals are facing habitat crisis. And because of all these changes in the environment, people are suffering the most. Scientists warn that if this continues, the animal kingdom will be extinct.



In order to increase awareness, every year the World Environment Day is observed. There are many adverse reactions to the effects of environmental disasters, such as rate of natural disasters like cyclones, floods, fires, tsunamis; droughts, etc are increasing around the world. As global warming continues, sea levels are rising and coastal areas are being submerged. In this regard, it was said in the UN Panel on Climate Change in 2008 that the water level in the Bay of Bengal will be increased up to 1 meter by 2050. The result is that the Maldives will disappear from the global map. On the other hand, 18 per cent of the coastal land of Bangladesh will go to the sea.



In this crucial time we need pragmatic planning to preserve nature. Awareness should be created among the common mass. They are still indifferent to the responsibility of protecting the environment as there is no clear idea among the people of Bangladesh in this regard. People are still enthusiastic about destroying forests. As a result, the balance of the environment is constantly being lost. The environment is being polluted. An important aspect of protecting the environment is to stop destructing forests.



In order to maintain the eco-balance of the word countries, 25 per cent of the total land area should be kept as forest. But at present, our country has only about 18 per cent of the total land which is much less than required. However, in accordance with government estimates, it's 9 per cent and the World Research Institute 5 per cent and 3.5 per cent is of the country's coastal areas. As a result, there has been an adverse effect on the environment. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a report, "13 per cent of our total land area of Bangladesh is forest land." However, the Ministry of Environment and Forests is reluctant to accept this information. The ministry claims that 18 per cent of the total area of the country is forest land.



In the pandemic situation, every type of human activities was stopped. Every people lived in home and their activities were run in home. Nature is restorative; it regains its own capacity by hook or crook. All of tourist spots were closed. The mismanagement of natural activities was also stopped. Environment pollution, soil pollution, noise pollution and every man-made activity were stopped in the pandemic situation. Wildlife is secure in their nestling place, but when such condition initiated, they cannot safe. Nature cannot tolerate the human activities. Population is increasing day by day, the burden will increasing day by day. Experts believe that the extensive use of natural resource could loss its own capacity.



Lastly, it is the right time for nature to regain its power and change the system. Public awareness should be created by taking various initiatives. Our optimum effort and integrated involvement can save the nature, and we have to do it for the sake of our own survival.

The writer is a student, Institute of

Forestry and Environmental Science

University of Chittagong





