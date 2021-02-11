

Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar



Sugarcane is still a profitable cash crop in Bangladesh though needs more than one year of harvesting. Actually profit depends on timely harvesting, good market price and weather. Production can be increased by using modern and scientific method. According to experts, soil and climate of Bangladesh is suitable for sugarcane. Sometimes, farmers produce molasses due to uncertainty in timely purchase of sugarcane by sugar mills. Farmers gain more profit if produces molasses instead of selling sugarcane to the sugar mill and in this case, sugar mills do not get sufficient sugarcane in crashing season.



In the year 2018-19, 70,000 MT of sugar is produced from sugarcane. At sugar recovery rate 6.58per cent, sugar cane was required about 10.64 lakh MT. It is found that 33.89per cent sugarcane is used for sugar production. It may be noted here that recovery rate for gur is 11per cent.



Old production techniques and machinery, inefficient man power, low quality of sugarcane, availability of sugarcane, harvested before or after proper time, drying lay down in the ground, reach to and accept in the sugar mill take time resulting drying up, lack of more productive sugarcane varieties and sometimes technical errors of factory etc are the fundamental factors that can be responsible for low productivity and low profitability of our sugar mills. However, improved efficiency and competency of the sugar mill can make considerable progress in sugar production in the country.



Raw sugars are slightly less refined but more processed than the unrefined. Refined sugars are highly processed and purified sweeteners produced from crude raw sugar. The crude version contains a high level of impurities and is sold only to refineries. A refinery is often located closed to a waterway to receive raw sugar transported by ship from sugar mills around the world. Raw and refined sugars have the same basic process: concentration, crystallisation and centrifuging. The difference is that only a single cycle produces raw sugars. But refined sugars are purified through a series of cycles.



According to the FAO, every individual needs to consume 13 kg of sugar per annum. In order to meet this requirement for 17.06 crores of population in 2021, demand for sugar would be 22.18 lakh MT. Therefore, 337.11 lakh MT of sugarcane is required to meet the per capita consumption of 13 kg at 6.58 per cent recovery rate and 219.56 lakh MT at 11per cent recovery rate. But based on per capita 9 kg consumption of sugar, demand for sugar would be 15.35 lakh MT. At 6.58 per cent recovery rate sugarcane is required about 233.38 lakh MT of sugarcane and at 11per cent recovery rate 152 lakh MT of sugarcane is required.



However, production capacity of the 15 sugar industry under BSFIC is 2.10 lakh MT of sugar. Therefore, in order to utilize full capacity 15 sugar industry require about 31.92 lakh MT of sugar cane at 6.58per cent recovery rate and 20,79 lakh MT at 11per cent recovery rate. Based on the demand 22.18 lakh MT of sugar, it can be said that 100per cent capacity utilization of sugar mills lead to meet demand by 9.47per cent. In order to meet demand refineries shall have to import about 23.62 lakh MT of raw sugar.



Bangladesh Sugar Industries Corporation (BSFIC) in 1993-94 met 81per cent of the demand of sugar and remaining 19per cent by importing sugar. In the year 2002-03, demand for sugar was 10 lakh MT, 25per cent of which was met by BSFIC and 4per cent by importing sugar. Private sector met remaining 71per cent demand by importing sugar. Though demand for sugar increases but production is not increased. Under these circumstances, permission was given to establish sugar refineries to meet the increasing demand of sugar. Six refineries were established such as City, United, Abdul Momen, S.Alam, Desh Bondhu and Partex. There production capacity per annum was 30,96,000 MT. But Partex sugar refineries is not in operation now.



There are 15 sugar industries under the BSFIC produces 70,000 MT of sugar against having production capacity 2.10 lakh MT of sugar in the year 2019-20. On an average total cost incurred is about 88,300 taka per MT. But total cost has been increased to average 2.02 lakh taka per MT might be included cost for social responsibility. At recovery rate of 6.58per cent total requirement of sugarcane for producing one MT of sugar is 15.20 MT. Therefore, cost for sugarcane would be Tk 53,200 at sugarcane price 3500 taka per MT and cost incurred on input make the total cost for producing sugar.



In comparison with refineries, consider international price of the raw sugar is US $350 equivalent to 29400 taka per MT. While importing raw sugar the refineries have to pay customs duty of Tk 3000 per MT along with Regulatory Duty at the rate of 30per cent, VAT 15per cent and Advance Tax 5per cent. VAT and AT is calculated on duty paid value. Therefore, effective VAT and AT is more than 15per cent and 5per cent respectively. Making calculation at this international price of raw sugar shows that refineries can sell the sugar at the price of Tk 67,524, wholesaler Tk 68,744 and retailer Tk 69,779 per MT.



Incidence of VAT fell on consumer. If there is increase in international price Total Tax Incidence (TTI) would decrease, but the amount of RD, VAT and AT increases. Whereas, if there is no RD and AT, refineries sell the sugar at Tk 52144, wholesaler at Tk 53087 and retailer at Tk 53886 per MT. TTI would decrease due to the imposition of CD on quantity per MT.



Cost incurred on sugarcane is about 53,200 for producing one MT of sugar, whereas imported raw sugar price is about 29,400 taka per MT. Comparing the sugarcane price with the imported raw sugar price it is understood that mere imposing duty on imported raw sugar is not possible to protect sugar mill under BFSIC. It deprived the consumer to purchase sugar at reasonable price. Moreover, many people are dependent on sugarcane production. Besides, cost for the production of sugar is high due to low capacity utilization of our sugar mill. To produce sugar from sugarcane has more value addition in compare to refined sugar. Government provides more assistance to produce more value added product. Private sector may come forward to establish sugar industry. It is known that the countries first private sector sugar mill industry named "Parag Sugar Mills" in Rajshahi has been established. Besides, Companies in Thailand, UAE and Japan are showing interest to invest on sugar mill in Bangladesh. Thus the foreign investment could play a vital role in reviving the sugar mills.



Therefore, efforts may be taken to utilize more and for sugarcane cultivation, to increase the per acre production by using modern method, to produce the good quality sugarcane so that recovery rate is high, to encourage farmers to produce short duration inter crop, purchasing matured sugarcane, fix the price as per quality, old machinery should be changed in old mill, if possible to increase production capacity of mill by increasing sugarcane production and foreign investment on establishing new sugar mill. Imposing duty on importing raw sugar is not the proper way to protect rather overcome the problem can be best way to protect the sugar mills.

The writer is former member, Bangladesh Trade and

Tariff Commission













