

Upending of a democratic idol



Along with the democratic people of the world, Bangladeshi people also raised their voices against the then Myanmar-junta for her freedom and Aung San Suu Kyi was able to win the hearts and minds of Bangladeshi people.



Unfortunately, the Rohingya crisis unmasked Suu Kyi's bigotry towards Rohingya people in her own country. She openly took the military-junta's side and defended the Tatmadaw's brutal genocide atrocities at the ICJ in The Hague. Since the start of the Rohingya crisis, she started losing her fame in the world's eye for her controversial role and supporting genocide in Rakhine. Canada revoked her honorary citizenship due to human rights concerns over Rohingya. The USA and UK rescinded many of her honours, decorations and medals including honorary degrees and fellowships. More than nine cities have revoked her 'Freedom of the City' award.



While losing her titles, her popularity in the world fell into an abyss, but she didn't pay heed to any criticism; rather, it appeared that she preferred to stay in power by compromising her altruism. Her official title was state counsellor, but she was given the respect due a senior leader. Obsessed by parochialism, Suu Kyi supported and defended the action of Tatmadaw's atrocities in Rakhine. In return, General Hlaing sent Suu Kyi to jail on account of fraud election. She has been charged for keeping six illegal walkie-talkie radio sets. The General has embarked on a campaign to malign Suu Kyi's image and that of her party.



We may wonder where those voices are that made her a democratic icon through their vociferous support. Not much hue and cry started after her arrest in the democratic world. Instead, the return of democracy got more priority than her release. Other than Buddhist people in Myanmar, there are not many voices raised in her favour. In this realpolitik nexus, China and Russia have supported the usurper General, but economic partners like ASEAN, particularly Thailand, Japan and India has remained silent.



It appears that, after her controversial role over Rohingya issue, the different organizations are now in a quandary to support her. Tatmadaw took advantage of the declining popularity of Suu Kyi. In his foreign policy speech, even President Joe Biden, on 4th February 2021 just after few days of Suu Kyi's arrest, asked Burmese military to relinquish power without citing Suu Kyi's name. On the other hand, he demanded the release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.



Suu Kyi has been used by the canny General Hlaing, who holds Commander-in-Chief's position for the last ten years. When he saw the massive victory of NLD in the November election, he could foresee the military's diminishing influence in politics. Although the law allows 25 per cent of military seats in parliament, it is alleged that the General wanted to be the President with which NLD disagreed.



Myanmar has been ruled by the military since 1962 when General Ne Win took control of Burma using the alibi that Burmese ethnic fighting had put the country into total devastation after the killing of Aung San Suu Kyi's father General Aung San in 1947. Burmese military considers them the saviour of Burma. More than 135 ethnic groups kept on fighting for their supremacy, and seven of the armed ethnic groups have de facto control in some areas with their own army.



The reality is that present Burmese people never had the taste of a democratic environment as it was ruled by the British since 1824. So, Aung San Suu Kyi became the beacon of hope to restore democracy in Myanmar.



What could possibly happen if she would stand beside the oppressed Rohingya people of her own country? She might lose her position, but she would have been an icon of human rights in the world, which might have increased her popularity beyond any boundary. Even embraced with death, she would have been the precursor of democracy or idol of a democratic world. Regrettably, she chose the easy path to remain in power by pampering the junta, ignoring millions of Rohingyas' tribulation. She ignored the brutal atrocities - raping, killing women and children, burning, looting - by her military in Rakhine for her benefit. The tumult of human rights violation billowed throughout the world, but sadly it failed to make an impact on 'the lady with peacock'.



China has always supported the Burmese military junta, and no sanctions would be effective until China wants. Both countries have mutual interests, and China gains more from a dictatorial leader than a democratic leader. Although the Burmese military is weak in suppressing the different ethnic armies in Myanmar, they are adept at suppressing the peoples' democratic voices and rights. If necessary, they might seek help from the Chinese leadership.



It would be deplorable to see the demise of such a democratic icon. It would be more pitiful when there would be no internationals bleating for Suu Kyi's release from jail, and likely that she would pass the rest of her life in prison. The democratic people of the world will have no poignant regrets for such a despicable ending.

Commodore Kazi Emdadul Haq (Retd) BSP, ndu, psc, BN is a Director General, Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD)





