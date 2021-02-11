23 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 10: A total of 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours.

Nine more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,398 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, four are in Rajshahi, one in Natore, three in Bogura and one in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 23,756 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Tuesday morning.

