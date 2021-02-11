Video
23 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 10: A total of 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours.
Nine more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,398 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.
Of the newly infected people, four are in Rajshahi, one in Natore, three in Bogura and one in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 23,756 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Tuesday morning.
Earlier, some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,389 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Monday noon.
Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, one in Joypurhat, five in Bogura and three in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 23,834 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Monday morning.



