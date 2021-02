Barishal District Muktijoddha Commander Sheikh Kutub Uddin Ahmed

Barishal District Muktijoddha Commander Sheikh Kutub Uddin Ahmed died on Tuesday. His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Govt Hatem Ali College premises in the city on Wednesday morning. The photo shows a wreath being placed on his coffin before he was buried with state honour at Barishal Muslim Graveyard. photo: observer