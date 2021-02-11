Cloudy sky in southern region

BARISHAL, Feb 10: The sky was cloudy in the morning, and from noon light rain started pouring on Sunday.

Though the temperature was about normal, the cold was felt heavily due to eastern breeze. Many fell in disarray to go out.

This winter season, mercury dived to 7 degree Celsius in southern region. Boro seedbeds, winter vegetables, mango flowers and all seasonal crops got to threat. Rough weather with cloudy sky was flowing from morning. The raining also made a positive impact for all crops.

In the morning, the lowest temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius was recorded in Barishal, which is 1.4 degree Celsius lower than normal. Meteorological office sources said, the extended fringe of sub-continental pressure circle is staying in West Bengal, and the extended pressure of mild depression is prevailing in the Himalayan foot and Bangladesh. The seasonal normal depression is prevailing in south Bay of Bengal

Slightly cloudy sky and light rain are likely to continue with temperature fluctuation at night and day, a Met office bulletin said.








