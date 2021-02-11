Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a prisoner were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Kishoreganj and Bandarban, in two days.

BOGURA: A local leader of Krishak League, who was injured during a clash on Monday night over establishing supremacy in Shibganj Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Azharul Islam Nantu, 35, president of Maidanhatta Union Ward No. 8 Unit of Krishak League. He was the son of Abdul Based, a resident of Niamatpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Awami League leader SM Rupom and expelled Juba League leader Abu Jafar Mandal had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, supporters from the both groups were engaged in a clash at Daridoho Bazar on Monday evening. Supporters of Rupom beat and stabbed Nantu at one stage of the clash, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station (PS) SM Badiuzzaman said a case has been filed in this connection.

Police are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: A prisoner has been beaten up to death by another accused in the district jail.

The incident took place at early hours on Tuesday while one more prisoner named Jahangir was also injured. He is now undergoing treatment at Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hye.

Superintendent of Jail Md Bazlur Rashid said five accused are confined at cell no 5. All of them are mentally-challenged. Of them, Md Sayeed Miah, accused in rape case, beat up Jahangir and Hye with a wood, leaving the duo critically injured.

They were rushed to the hospital where the on-duty physicians declared Hye dead.

Securities have been tightened in the jail soon after the incident.

Superintendent of Kishoreganj Police Mashrukur Rahman Khalet and Magistrate Mohammad Ashraful Alam visited the orison.

Meanwhile, two separate probe committees, led by IG prison and district magistrate, have been formed over the incident.

LAMA, BANDARBAN: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her neighbour in Lama Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Thangching Marma, 45, was a resident of Trideba Para area under Fanshiakhali Union in the upazila.

Sources said Alau Marma hacked Thangching to death over previous enmity, leaving her dead on the spot.

She went into hiding soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue, said Lama PS OC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

However, police in a drive detained Alau Marma in this connection, he added.








