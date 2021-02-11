Girl dies as wall collapses at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Feb 10: A young girl died as a wall collapsed on her in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Lamia Akter, 13, was the daughter of Khokan Gomastar, a resident of Dakkhinpara area under Charduani Union.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Mazibur Rahman said Lamia and her brother Alif, 8, was playing on the house yard at around 6pm. At one point a wall collapsed on her as Lamia got hit with it, which left her critically injured.

Later, Lamia died on the way to Ptharghata Upazila Health Complex.









