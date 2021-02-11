Nine killed in road mishaps in 6 dists

Nine people including a woman were killed and six others including a Russian citizen injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Bogura, Madaripur, Kurigram, Natore, Narsingdi and Patuakhali, in three days.

BOGURA: Three people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Gabtali and Shajahanpur upazilas of the district in two days.

A man and his son were killed and wife was injured when a motorcycle carrying them hit a roadside electric pole in Gabtali Upazila on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Jahidul Islam, 60, and his son Munna, 30, hailed from Baiguni Pramanikpara Village under Durgahata Union in the upazila.

Injured Monwara Begum, 55, is now undergoing treatment at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

Bagbari Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Khaleque said the accident took place in Perirhat area on the Gabtali-Bagbari Road at around 6pm, which left Jahidul dead on the spot.

Later, Munna succumbed to his injuries at SZMCH.

However, the bodies were handed over to the family member and they were buried on Wednesday morning, the SI added.

Earlier, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Raihanul Islam, 42, son of Safir Uddin, a resident of Sujabad area in the upazila. He worked as a personal assistant of the director of SZRMCH.

Local sources said an oil-tanker truck hit the motorcycle carrying him in Bonani intersection area in the upazila at around 10pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Aynal Hossain, 45, son of Khalek Bangi, and Amir Hossain, 22, son of Samchu Bangi, residents of Char Manair area in Sadarpur Upazila of Faridpur.

Police sources said a soil-carrying five-wheeler truck hit a motorcycle in Surzoyanagar Gupterkandi area under Dattapara Union in the upazila in the evening, leaving the duo dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

Injured Md Salauddin was rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition

Shibchar Highway PS OC Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.

KURIGRAM: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 84, son of late Yaz Uddin, a resident of Boalmari Village under Shoulmari Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Habibur Rahman said a sand-laden tractor hit Hasan Ali from the behind in front of his house at noon, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Rowmari PS OC Montaser Billah confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after receiving complaint in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed and a Russian citizen injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tauhidul Islam Sagar, 25, son of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Madhya Arankhola Refugee Colony in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandaker Shafiqul Islam said a truck hit a private car in Gunaihati area on the Natore-Pabna Highway in the morning, leaving its driver Sagar and passenger Russian Citizen Shergai Garkin, 30, seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to a local clinic, where Sagar died while undergoing treatment.

Shergai Garkin, an engineer of Rooppur Power Plant, was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, the OC added.

NARSINGDI: A woman was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Palash Upazlia of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Begum, 50, wife of Ismail Mia, a resident of Kaliganj Saorahid Village in Gazipur.

Police sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Majherchar Bazar area at around 10am, which left its four passengers critically injured.

Later, Begum died on the way to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 30, son of Azahar Ali Mridha, a resident of Ward No. 3 in Bauphal Municipality.

Police and local sources said a oil-carrying tanker and a tomtom (local vehicle) were collided head-on in front of Boga Girls' High School in the municipality at around 7pm, which left the tomtom driver dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







