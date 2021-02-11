Video
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Dinajpur, in four days.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A boy was electrocuted in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Liton Ahmed, 12, a construction worker, was the son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Koigari Village in the upazila.
Local sources said he came in contact with a live electric wire in Collegepara area at around 12pm while he was working, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Khorshed Alam, councillor of Ward No. 7 in Nandigram Municipality, confirmed the incident.
DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Yeasin Arafat, 42, a resident of Manosapur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the man came in contact with a live electric wire while working at his home in the evening, which left him critically injured.
He was taken to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


