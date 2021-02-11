Video
Boro farming gets momentum in Netrakona amid biting cold

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

The photo shows farmers planting Boro saplings in Bamanmoha Village in Netrakona Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

NETRAKONA, Feb 10: Boro cultivation is taking place in full swing in the district amid biting cold.
According to field sources, farmers in Netrakona had been deprived of fair prices of Boro paddy for the last several years. Despite that they are running this year's Boro farming in a new hope after getting good prices of Aman paddy.
 They are not in sapling crisis. They have grown adequate Boro seedbeds this year. From dawn to dusk, they are passing time in fields with planting activities.
Farmer Sarwar Zahan Faras in Madanpur Village of Madanpur Union of  Sadar Upazila said, he is cultivating Boro in the increased land as he got  good prices of paddy in the last Aman season.
Farmer Habul Mia in Dulli Village of Chirang Union of Kendua Upazila said, it costs high for irrigation. "If the government gives irrigation incentive, farmers will be benefitted, "he demanded.
Farmer Jewel Mia in Puubhatir Village of Teligati Union of Atpara Upazila echoed him.
"We got good prices of Aman paddy," he mentioned.
Training officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Netrakona Md Saiful Islam said, a total of 1,85,250 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for Boro cultivation this year.
These included high-yielding variety 1,55,000 ha, hybrid 30,000 ha, and local variety 250 ha.
The production target has been fixed at 7,64,493 tonnes.
So far, Boro cultivation has been completed in 1,22,650 ha. IRRI-
Boro farming can continue till February 15.
Deputy Director of the DAE Md Habibur Rahman said, they are providing necessary advice and incentive to farmers in order to bring all fallow lands under farming.  
If weather behaves favourably, Boro will make bumper production this year, he added.


