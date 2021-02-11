NZ Maori MP defies tie rule

WELLINGTON, Feb 10: New Zealand's parliament backed down Wednesday after ejecting a Maori lawmaker because he refused to wear a tie, allowing him to speak without an accessory he labelled a "colonial noose".

The issue flared on Tuesday when Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi was ejected from the parliamentary debating chamber for not wearing the required attire during question time.

Waititi, who has a full-face "te moko" tattoo and dons a black cowboy hat, argued that he was wearing legitimate Maori business attire -- a traditional pendant.

"This is not about ties, it's about cultural identity," he said as he left.

Indigenous Maori make up about 15 percent of New Zealand's five million population but are over-represented in statistics such as poverty and imprisonment, with many blaming injustices dating back to the days of British colonial rule. -AFP