Modi’s ‘planned strategy’ charge on farm laws, Congress, TMC walk out

NEW DELHI, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address today was overtaken midway by angry protests from the opposition as he mentioned the farm laws. After a huge altercation, the Congress and the Trinamool walked out, shortly after the Prime Minister said the slogan-shouting "was a planned strategy to drown out reason and hide the truth".

The protests started as the Prime Minister, after speaking of Covid 19, switched to farm laws, saying, "This government and the Parliament respects farmers and will always continue to respect them".

The opposition which has shredded him over the last two days for comments like "Andolanjeevi" and "parjeevi (parasites)" made during his last address, broke out in protests.

As Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to calm down, PM Modi said, "The farm laws will not bring down any farmers. No mandi has been shut or Minimum Support Prices have been stopped".

"Minimum Support prices have been increased after the farm laws were formed. Moreover, farmers can now sell their goods wherever they want," he added.

Admitting that change will "always raise doubt", he tagged it with the "andolanjivi" jibe. -NDTV







