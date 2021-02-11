Plane ablaze in Houthi attack on Saudi airport

RIYADH, Feb 10: A civilian plane was engulfed in flames Wednesday after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, officials said, days after the US moved to delist the insurgents as terrorists.

"A cowardly criminal terrorist attack launched against Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia by the Houthi militia," state-run Al-Ekhbariya television quoted the Riyadh-led military coalition battling the rebels as saying.

"A fire that engulfed a passenger plane due to the Houthi attack on Abha Airport is under control," it added.

The coalition did not report any casualties or say how the attack was carried out, but earlier in the day reported that it had intercepted two "booby trapped" drones in the south.

Targeting the airport constituted "a war crime" and "put the lives of civilian passengers in danger", the official Saudi Press Agency quoted the coalition as saying.

The incident was not immediately claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen.

But the rebels appear to be stepping up attacks on the kingdom and on Riyadh-backed Yemeni forces after the United States moved last week to lift a short-lived designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group. -AFP







