Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 6:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Plane ablaze in Houthi attack on Saudi airport

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

RIYADH, Feb 10: A civilian plane was engulfed in flames Wednesday after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, officials said, days after the US moved to delist the insurgents as terrorists.
"A cowardly criminal terrorist attack launched against Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia by the Houthi militia," state-run Al-Ekhbariya television quoted the Riyadh-led military coalition battling the rebels as saying.
"A fire that engulfed a passenger plane due to the Houthi attack on Abha Airport is under control," it added.
The coalition did not report any casualties or say how the attack was carried out, but earlier in the day reported that it had intercepted two "booby trapped" drones in the south.
Targeting the airport constituted "a war crime" and "put the lives of civilian passengers in danger", the official Saudi Press Agency quoted the coalition as saying.
The incident was not immediately claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen.
But the rebels appear to be stepping up attacks on the kingdom and on Riyadh-backed Yemeni forces after the United States moved last week to lift a short-lived designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ Maori MP defies tie rule
Multiple bombs rock Kabul
Qatar minister meets Saudi envoy
Modi’s ‘planned strategy’ charge on farm laws, Congress, TMC walk out
Plane ablaze in Houthi attack on Saudi airport
US senators transfixed by riot footage shown at Trump trial
Iranians burn the US flag during a ceremony
EU weighs sanctions on Myanmar military


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft