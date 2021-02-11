Video
Home
Foreign News
Iranians burn the US flag during a ceremony
Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 66
Iranians burn the US flag during a ceremony
Iranians burn the US flag during a ceremony marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, on February 10. photo : AFP
