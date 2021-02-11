Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 6:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka team may tour West Indies sans Lahiru

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is "likely" to send its team to West Indies, it is learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in both boards, the team may travel "little later" than the original scheduled departure, which was in the third week of this month.
"All players, who are self quarantined have been asked to undergo PCR tests at their closest place on Wednesday (their results will be known on Thursday) and subject to all clearance will soon decide about the training schedules", the highly placed source, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said.   
Earlier this month Sri Lanka's tour of the West Indies was postponed after Mickey Arthur, Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for coronavirus.
"Both are recovering well but Lahiru may not be able to go because we don't advise him to start training before two weeks. Will have no issue sending Mickey Arhur as coach", the source further added.
At present, both boards are not discussing to abolish the Tests and play only the limited over matches.
"The Tests are part of the WTC (World Test Championship) and we expect to play them", Johnny Grave, the CEO of the CWI (Cricket West Indies) board, said from Antigua.     
"We had a good meeting with SLC this morning. We are meeting with them again on Thursday once their latest round of PCR test results will be known", Grave concluded.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus hold Inter Milan to make Italian Cup final
Sri Lanka team may tour West Indies sans Lahiru
4 matches of Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball decided in opener
BFF's talent hunt programme held at eight more districts
MSC's ExCo election scheduled for Mar 6
'Shakib issue should be erased from head'
Mominul urges Tigers to show positive intent
Dhaka Test begins today, both hosts and guests stare at win


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft