Thursday, 11 February, 2021
4 matches of Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball decided in opener

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Four matches of the Bangabandhu Inter-district U-16 Basketball Championship were decided on the opening day (Wednesday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.
On the day's opening matches, Chattogram district team beat Jashore district team by 39-20 points after the first half was locked by 14-14 points, Khulna district team defeated Dinajpur district team by 42-35 points after dominating the first half by 27-10 points, Rajshahi district team outplayed Dhaka district team by 34-14 points after dominating the first half by 21-8 points and Gazipur district overpowered Cumilla district team by 50-26 points after leading the first half by 23-18 points.    -BSS


