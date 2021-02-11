BFF's talent hunt programme held at eight more districts

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) continued its national wide talent hunt selection while a two-day selection programme concluded on Wednesday at eight more districts across the country.

The districts are Narayanganj, Rangamati, Magura, Brahmanbaria, Kushtia, Dinajpur, Jhalakathi and Gazipur districts, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said here.

As a part of the selection process, BFF will conduct the next phase at eight more districts- Munshiganj, Jessore, Cumilla, Meherpur, Panchagarh, Madaripur, Tangail and Chattogram- across the country from today (Thursday).

Earlier on January 30 last, the talent hunt programme formally inaugurated in Dhaka's Bangabandhu National Stadium with an aim to start the age group long-term residential training camp ahead of some international meets.

The residential training camp will be held ahead of the SAFF U-15 Championship 2021, SAFF U-16 Championship 2022, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Championship 2023, Qualifiers meets. Bangladesh U-15, U-16 U-17 national football teams will compete the above mentioned tournaments.

The BFF will conduct the talent hunt programme in all division and districts across the country in phases. -BSS







