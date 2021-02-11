Video
MSC's ExCo election scheduled for Mar 6

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Sports Reporter

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Executive Committee (ExCo) Election of country's famous Mohammedan Sporting Club are scheduled for the sixth of March this year. The Election Commission formed to administer the club election announced the election schedule on Wednesday.
The Chief Election Commissioner Adv ABM Reazul Kabir Kawsar announced the schedule in a press briefing. He revealed that the election would take place at Le Méridien Dhaka hotel.
As per the schedule, the draft voter list will be published on 22nd February at 10:00 am. The finalised list will be published at 6:00 pm following inquiries. Nomination papers will be sold on 24th February. Submission of Nomination papers will be held on 1st of March till 6:00 pm while the primary list of contesters will be announced in the evening.
The list of valid contesters will be published on 3rd March. The finalised list will be announced on the next day. The casting of votes will be held on the sixth of March from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
After many years, the members of the club, a total of 331 in number, are going to get the chance to elect an executive committee who would run the club for the next two years. The elected Executive Committee will consist of one president and 16 directors.
A nomination form for the president post can be bought at Taka 50,000 and for director post at Taka 10,000.


