Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Shakib issue should be erased from head'

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Bangladesh should not think much about the absence of Shakib Al Hasan as they are desperate to save the Test series against West Indies, said captain Mominul Haque.
He said despite the absence of Shakib, one of the best all-rounder in the world, Bangladesh did well in the past and the team should be motivated by thinking those things.
"It absolutely depends on you that how you will take this thing [the absence of Shakib Al Hasan],' Mominul said ahead of the crucial second and final Test that will determine the two-match series.
"It's not that Bangladesh team will not run if Shakib Al Hasan is not there. When Shakib Al Hasan was not there in the past, we played cricket and we won some matches also."
"Honestly, I'm not thinking that way. We've to go on with what we have …We've lost the first Test even with Shakib. There is one match left in this series. I'm not thinking about whether Shakib Bhai will be there or not. I'm trying to avoid it in my head. We'll go with what resources we have."
Shakib was ruled out of the second Test following a thigh injury that he picked up during the second day's game of the first Test.
Before leaving the ground, Shakib scored 68 runs and bowled six overs. He was unable to bat or bowl in the second innings. Shakib's absence proved to be fatal for Bangladesh as they failed to win the match, despite setting an improbable 395-run target for West Indies.
Mominul admitted Shakib's absence means they have to include two players for a balanced team combination which is tougher one.
"Since Shakib is a 'two in one' player', we've to take two players to plug the loopholes, created by his absence," he added.     -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Juventus hold Inter Milan to make Italian Cup final
Sri Lanka team may tour West Indies sans Lahiru
4 matches of Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball decided in opener
BFF's talent hunt programme held at eight more districts
MSC's ExCo election scheduled for Mar 6
'Shakib issue should be erased from head'
Mominul urges Tigers to show positive intent
Dhaka Test begins today, both hosts and guests stare at win


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwaâ€™s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft