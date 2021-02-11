'Shakib issue should be erased from head'

Bangladesh should not think much about the absence of Shakib Al Hasan as they are desperate to save the Test series against West Indies, said captain Mominul Haque.

He said despite the absence of Shakib, one of the best all-rounder in the world, Bangladesh did well in the past and the team should be motivated by thinking those things.

"It absolutely depends on you that how you will take this thing [the absence of Shakib Al Hasan],' Mominul said ahead of the crucial second and final Test that will determine the two-match series.

"It's not that Bangladesh team will not run if Shakib Al Hasan is not there. When Shakib Al Hasan was not there in the past, we played cricket and we won some matches also."

"Honestly, I'm not thinking that way. We've to go on with what we have …We've lost the first Test even with Shakib. There is one match left in this series. I'm not thinking about whether Shakib Bhai will be there or not. I'm trying to avoid it in my head. We'll go with what resources we have."

Shakib was ruled out of the second Test following a thigh injury that he picked up during the second day's game of the first Test.

Before leaving the ground, Shakib scored 68 runs and bowled six overs. He was unable to bat or bowl in the second innings. Shakib's absence proved to be fatal for Bangladesh as they failed to win the match, despite setting an improbable 395-run target for West Indies.

Mominul admitted Shakib's absence means they have to include two players for a balanced team combination which is tougher one.

"Since Shakib is a 'two in one' player', we've to take two players to plug the loopholes, created by his absence," he added. -BSS







