

Mominul urges Tigers to show positive intent

improbable 395-run target for West Indies.

With series at stake, Mominul said they should not live on the past as they are still capable to turn the things around.

"There is no point of thinking what happened in the past," he said Wednesday in a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test, which kicks off today (Thursday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"There's some positive things also in the first Test. We want to go ahead with those. I think everyone is optimistic to do well and they are keen to show their best and bring up the best result for the team."

Under Mominul's captaincy, Bangladesh now lost four Tests, out of five and the only win came against a Zimbabwe team, which doesn't play Test cricket more often.

Mominul didn't try to play down the pressure, saying that they need to find out a way to deal with the pressure factor in a bid to bring the side back in right track.

"Whatever the strength of the team is, you will feel pressure always if you don't win the match. So there is pressure. We've to find a way to deal with this pressure and play our best cricket," the batsman pointed out.

"There is a lot of expectation on this team and as a captain I have also some expectation. What I can say is that we are keen to win the second Test. Everyone is excited about the match."

As Bangladesh hasn't been such a position in the past, Mominul said they have a lot to learn how to deal with such condition.

"I don't think we had been in such kind of condition in the past. There is lot to learn specially how to deal with the pressure situation. I think this will enrich our experience for the future. I think they had batted well in the first Test and we also missed some chances," he informed.

Bangladesh went with one-man pace attack in Mustafizur Rahman and four-pronged spin attack in the first Test, expecting that the pitch will be a rage turner. But while Bangladeshi spinners, who were without the service of Shakib after the first two days of the Test, couldn't bowl well, the pitch also doesn't assist them in that way.

According to Mominul, Bangladesh is yet to know the nature of the pitch that will be provided them for the second Test. But he said they will give pacers priority in the coming Test.

"The pacers will be given priority but it depends on the character of the pitch that how many pacers will play. But, our spin attack is good. So, hopefully we'll have a good combination," he said. -BSS







Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque urged his colleagues to show positive intent, forgetting what happened in the first Test in which his side failed to register a victory despite setting animprobable 395-run target for West Indies.With series at stake, Mominul said they should not live on the past as they are still capable to turn the things around."There is no point of thinking what happened in the past," he said Wednesday in a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test, which kicks off today (Thursday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium."There's some positive things also in the first Test. We want to go ahead with those. I think everyone is optimistic to do well and they are keen to show their best and bring up the best result for the team."Under Mominul's captaincy, Bangladesh now lost four Tests, out of five and the only win came against a Zimbabwe team, which doesn't play Test cricket more often.Mominul didn't try to play down the pressure, saying that they need to find out a way to deal with the pressure factor in a bid to bring the side back in right track."Whatever the strength of the team is, you will feel pressure always if you don't win the match. So there is pressure. We've to find a way to deal with this pressure and play our best cricket," the batsman pointed out."There is a lot of expectation on this team and as a captain I have also some expectation. What I can say is that we are keen to win the second Test. Everyone is excited about the match."As Bangladesh hasn't been such a position in the past, Mominul said they have a lot to learn how to deal with such condition."I don't think we had been in such kind of condition in the past. There is lot to learn specially how to deal with the pressure situation. I think this will enrich our experience for the future. I think they had batted well in the first Test and we also missed some chances," he informed.Bangladesh went with one-man pace attack in Mustafizur Rahman and four-pronged spin attack in the first Test, expecting that the pitch will be a rage turner. But while Bangladeshi spinners, who were without the service of Shakib after the first two days of the Test, couldn't bowl well, the pitch also doesn't assist them in that way.According to Mominul, Bangladesh is yet to know the nature of the pitch that will be provided them for the second Test. But he said they will give pacers priority in the coming Test."The pacers will be given priority but it depends on the character of the pitch that how many pacers will play. But, our spin attack is good. So, hopefully we'll have a good combination," he said. -BSS