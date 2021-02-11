Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Cricket Series 2021

Dhaka Test begins today, both hosts and guests stare at win

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh�s Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Abu Jayed Rahi during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the second Test match against West Indies. photo: BCB

Bangladesh�s Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Abu Jayed Rahi during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the second Test match against West Indies. photo: BCB

Bangladesh will take on West Indies in the ultimate battle of two-match Test series today. Hosts are desperate to turn around, guest to continue domination. The match commences at 9:30am (BST) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.
Home side dominated over travelers throughout four days of the Chattogram Test but became blunt on the 5th day and succumbed to debutant Kyle Mayers. Mayers was unbound to hit unbeaten double ton and purchased record victory for his team.
Tigers are obvious to change in playing eleven since ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opener Shadman Islam Onik ruled out due to respective niggles. Absence of such key players is surely lessening batting and bowling depth. Soumya Sarkar succeeded Shakib but BCB didn't announce a replacement of Shadman. Saif Hasan therefore will be seen to open Bangladesh batting pairing with Tamim Iqbal.
Youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto, skipper Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das are auto choices in batting line-up. Either of Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar will reinstate Shakib in the playing eleven.
Taijul Islam and Mehidy Miraz will round their arms while either of Abu Jayed Rahi or Taskin Ahmed will join with Mustafizur Rahman in the pace bowling unit.
West Indies in the contrary might not be willing to alter the winning combination. Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva and Jomel Warrican had been very effective earlier.
But the spotlight will surely go on enormous Mayers, the double centurion; Nkrumah Bonner, the half-centurion in 4th innings and Rekheem Cornwall, the spinner, who claimed five wickets in Chattogram.
Sporting wickets at SBNCS offers a lot to batters in earlier couple of days while spinners dominate in the later part of the match. Weather forecast shows nothing ominous for cricket and the toss winning side must prefer to bat first to avoid chasing at fourth innings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus hold Inter Milan to make Italian Cup final
Sri Lanka team may tour West Indies sans Lahiru
4 matches of Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball decided in opener
BFF's talent hunt programme held at eight more districts
MSC's ExCo election scheduled for Mar 6
'Shakib issue should be erased from head'
Mominul urges Tigers to show positive intent
Dhaka Test begins today, both hosts and guests stare at win


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft