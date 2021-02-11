Dhaka Test begins today, both hosts and guests stare at win



Bangladesh�s Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Abu Jayed Rahi during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the second Test match against West Indies. photo: BCB

Home side dominated over travelers throughout four days of the Chattogram Test but became blunt on the 5th day and succumbed to debutant Kyle Mayers. Mayers was unbound to hit unbeaten double ton and purchased record victory for his team.

Tigers are obvious to change in playing eleven since ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opener Shadman Islam Onik ruled out due to respective niggles. Absence of such key players is surely lessening batting and bowling depth. Soumya Sarkar succeeded Shakib but BCB didn't announce a replacement of Shadman. Saif Hasan therefore will be seen to open Bangladesh batting pairing with Tamim Iqbal.

Youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto, skipper Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das are auto choices in batting line-up. Either of Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar will reinstate Shakib in the playing eleven.

Taijul Islam and Mehidy Miraz will round their arms while either of Abu Jayed Rahi or Taskin Ahmed will join with Mustafizur Rahman in the pace bowling unit.

West Indies in the contrary might not be willing to alter the winning combination. Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva and Jomel Warrican had been very effective earlier.

But the spotlight will surely go on enormous Mayers, the double centurion; Nkrumah Bonner, the half-centurion in 4th innings and Rekheem Cornwall, the spinner, who claimed five wickets in Chattogram.

Sporting wickets at SBNCS offers a lot to batters in earlier couple of days while spinners dominate in the later part of the match. Weather forecast shows nothing ominous for cricket and the toss winning side must prefer to bat first to avoid chasing at fourth innings.







