Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 6:56 AM
Shakib, Shadman ruled out, Soumya replaces Shakib

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

Tigers' all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opener Shadman Islam Onik ruled out of the 2nd Test of Bangabandhu Test Series 2021 due to respective injuries. Soumya Sarkar named as Shakib's replacement but no substitute of Shadman been called.
Shakib sustained injury on January 25 during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI series and left the ground immediately and was kept under observation. After intensive medication the number one all-rounder becomes fit for action.
The southpaw however, got recovery from his thigh niggle couple of days before the ongoing Test and appeared in his 1st post-ban Test action. He scored 68 runs with the bat and delivered wicketless six overs allowing 16 runs. He started to feel discomfort with his old injury while delivering his 3rd over but the condition deteriorated after completing his 6th over and he left the ground with 12 overs to play on February 4. He couldn't resume playing later.
He for the time-being will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness, says a BCB press release. Soumya Sarkar has been brought in as the replacement for Shakib, who has a hundred and four half centuries in 15 Tests.
Shadman conversely, sustained injury while he was fielding at silly point on day-2 of Chattogram Test. An Nkrumah Bonner's shot hit straight at the ankle of Shadman, who later on left the wickets with the help of physio Julian Calefato. Shadman scored 59 runs opening Bangladesh innings.
BCB media release stated, "Shadman Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies. Shadman has been making a good recovery from the injury incurred during an awkward fall while fielding on day four of the first of the two ICC Test Championship matches. However, the BCB Medical Team has suggested resting him for the second Test until he is fully fit to resume playing".
The 2nd of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies is commencing today. Saif Hasan will open Bangladesh innings in absence of Shadman.


