Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi’s party offices

YANGON, Feb 10: Myanmar's military raided the Yangon headquarters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party late Tuesday, officials said, as the United States joined the UN in "strongly" condemning violence against protesters demanding a return to democracy.

The latest assault on Myanmar's civilian leadership came as anger at last week's coup and the detention of Suu Kyi by the generals has driven hundreds of thousands of people into the streets, defying a junta ban on rallies.

"The military dictator raided and destroyed NLD headquarters at around 9:30 pm," the National League for Democracy announced on its Facebook page.

The party's short statement gave no further details. The raid came after demonstrations erupted for a fourth straight day Tuesday, with police using water cannon in several cities, firing rubber bullets at protesters in the capital Naypyidaw and deploying tear gas in Mandalay.

The rallies came despite a warning from the junta that it would take action against demonstrations that threatened "stability", and a new ban on gatherings of more than five people. The United States, which has led global censure of the coup, on Tuesday renewed its call for freedom of expression in Myanmar -- and for the generals to step down. -AFP