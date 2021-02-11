Video
Job Market in Malaysia

Allegation of emergence of new syndicate

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

After a ten-member syndicate pocketed about Tk 6,237 crore depriving all recruiting agents in 2017 and 2018 a new syndicate of 30 to 35 agencies is now trying to control Malaysian migrant market managing officials of the two governments.
To send Bangladeshi migrants to the country through the syndicate under Malaysia's foreign workers hiring programme, its Malaysian agent has already completed preparation.  They have convinced its Human Resources Ministry to do business with a limited number of agencies after reopening.
According to Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry officials and recruiting agency owners, after being convinced with the syndicate, Malaysia has already sent a letter to Bangladesh for operating migrant sending activities with the new syndicate members.
The Expatriate Welfare Ministry is likely to run the opertaion with the limited agencies following the list of the Malaysian government forwarded recently. The move of sending migrants through the syndicate members has created resentment among the valid Bangladesh recruiting agents.
When contacted, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Salehin denied making any comment on the issue.
However, quoting Malaysian Human Resources Ministry officials a local newspaper 'The Asian Report' published a report confirming the move of further syndication in the migrants market.
It reports that Malaysia is reopening its borders to allow entry of Bangladeshi migrant workers.  The government-to-government agreement was sealed in late January 2021 confirming media reports in Bangladesh that their citizens could begin flowing from 15 February 2021 to fill the foreign labour gap in Malaysia.
It said although an estimated 280 agencies in Bangladesh will reportedly be involved in this resumption of foreign labour supply to Malaysia to help restart contributions to Bangladesh's economy badly devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, a 25-40 member syndicate is active to control the market again.
It said agencies under the syndicate have already committed funds to a consortium of 25-40 agencies spearheaded by 'Bestinet Sdn Bhd', the Malaysian agent of the syndicate, and this controversial move behind-the-scenes deal was purportedly engineered by Bestinet founder Datuk Sri Mohd Amin Abdul Noor - who has openly stated that he had managed to 'convince' the ministers in charge of human resources in both countries to accept his proposal.
Paying RM five million, each of the agencies has already been enlisted in the consortium for doing monopoly business. According to recruiting agents and Bangladeshi officials, the Malaysian government led by Mahathir Mohammed suspended recruiting Bangladeshi workers for restricting syndication and higher migration charge.


