Police to get two hi-tech choppers

Two state-of-the-art helicopters are being added to the Bangladesh Police for further enhancement of the force's efficiency and capability to provide service to the people, police said.

The long-awaited dream of launching an air wing of police is going to be realised through the addition of helicopters, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said on Wednesday after signing a memorandum of understanding with a Russian company.

The move came after police officers have been demanding during their yearly police week to launch an air wing with a fleet of ten choppers. Now only Rapid Action Battalion, a special unit of Bangladesh Police, has two helicopters. -Agencies









