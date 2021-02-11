No legal complexity if Zia’s gallantry award cancelled, says Law minister

There will be no legal complexity if the gallantry award of Late President Ziaur Rahman is cancelled, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday.

The minister questioned whether a person who damaged the spirit of Liberation War has any rights to be considered as a freedom fighter?

Replying to a query of journalists, the minister said this after being inoculated with the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital. -Agencies







