Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No more auto pass: Dipu Moni

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Wednesday said there is no chances of auto pass this year.
She also said, 'How can I give auto pass without studying? If it is late to open the school, I will take the exam later.'
She was speaking at the inauguration of a campaign titled 'Return to Safe Schools' by 15 leading national and international development organisations working in Bangladesh at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.
The Minister said, "Those who will take SSC and HSC exams in 2021 are texting on their mobile phones and whats app all day long. Many also give return massages with threats. If I don't give auto pass, I will do it, I will do that."
Referring to the results of the assessment in HSC 2020, the Education Minister said, "Those who were HSC candidates in 2020 have studied well. The test has been postponed just before the exam, it is not their fault. They could show their talent in the exam. They had been able to pass the previous two tests. The results have been given based on that.'
Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Syed Md. Golam Farooq, Additional Director General of the Department of Primary Education Sohail Ahmed, UNICEF Deputy Representative Vira Mendonca, Head of Development Assistance to the Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh Fedra Moon Morris also spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi’s party offices
Al Jazeera report: BNP urges UN to look into allegations
Allegation of emergence of new syndicate
Police to get two hi-tech choppers
No legal complexity if Zia’s gallantry award cancelled, says Law minister
No more auto pass: Dipu Moni
Greed, graft not the way to survive in politics, PM tells Juba League
Parliamentary body to decide on fate of 2nd ERL unit today


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft