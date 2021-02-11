No more auto pass: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Wednesday said there is no chances of auto pass this year.

She also said, 'How can I give auto pass without studying? If it is late to open the school, I will take the exam later.'

She was speaking at the inauguration of a campaign titled 'Return to Safe Schools' by 15 leading national and international development organisations working in Bangladesh at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

The Minister said, "Those who will take SSC and HSC exams in 2021 are texting on their mobile phones and whats app all day long. Many also give return massages with threats. If I don't give auto pass, I will do it, I will do that."

Referring to the results of the assessment in HSC 2020, the Education Minister said, "Those who were HSC candidates in 2020 have studied well. The test has been postponed just before the exam, it is not their fault. They could show their talent in the exam. They had been able to pass the previous two tests. The results have been given based on that.'

Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Syed Md. Golam Farooq, Additional Director General of the Department of Primary Education Sohail Ahmed, UNICEF Deputy Representative Vira Mendonca, Head of Development Assistance to the Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh Fedra Moon Morris also spoke on the occasion.





